There was a LOT, and I mean a lot of hype around the return of Shane McMahon to WWE RAW this week, and much of it began thanks to our own Gary Cassidy. During the course of the show, several interesting things would happen, until Shane McMahon would emerge to announce the arrival of RAW Underground.

This is how Mr. Cassidy describes RAW Underground for the uninitiated, the brand new segment of the WWE RAW presented by Shane McMahon :

"RAW Underground" is apparently the brainchild of Shane McMahon, and apparently will see WWE Superstars do battle in a ring with no ropes, in an MMA-style setting. The "fights" see talent surround the ring with a referee dressed entirely in black officiating the match where two wrestlers grapple Bloodsport-style.

So, why was this concept introduced on the show, and what could be the rationale behind putting Shane McMahon as the face of WWE RAW Underground? I may have some answers after watching the segment on WWE RAW.

#5 Shane McMahon presents a parallel to the polished WWE RAW presentation with RAW Underground, almost like GCW Bloodsport

If anyone has seen Lucha Underground, he/she knows that the 'abandoned warehouse' vibe of the premises can be a very interesting place to host fights in, and even GCW Bloodsport has been a very interesting sort of presentation in this very realm with no ropes and a shoot-style combat style.

There is clearly an audience for this style of wrestling and WWE wants to capitalize on this growing trend, by creating new stars like Dabba-Kato and also showcasing the strength and might of The Hurt Business and the technical prowess of Dolph Ziggler in an environment we may not get to see them in.