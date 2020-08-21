5 Reasons Sonya Deville should defeat Mandy Rose at SummerSlam

For the first time in their respective careers, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will be competing in a singles match at a PPV when they face each other this Sunday at SummerSlam. The former best friends are putting it all on the line in a Hair vs. Hair match, where the winner gets to shave the loser bald.

Mandy Rose laid down the challenge to Deville following a vicious attack backstage in which The Pride Fighter took scissors to Rose's golden locks.

As soon as the said challenge was thrown down on last Friday's Smackdown, many people (including some of my colleagues) were quick to jump on the Mandy Rose bandwagon. People like Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist Tom Colohue believe that Rose will get the victory and Deville will lose her hair.

Very different Mandy Rose this week.



And Sonya Deville is going bald at Summerslam.#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 15, 2020

Tom and everyone else who share his feelings may be right in the end. I'm not going to sit here and tell you that Mandy Rose isn't going to win at SummerSlam. What I will do, is give you five reasons why the exact opposite should happen. Sonya Deville should absolutely win at SummerSlam.

#5 Sonya Deville needs to back up her confidence

Sonya Deville is exactly what the WWE needs right now. A strong and confident heel. Take a look at the landscape of the locker room right now and really analyze the top bad guys and girls. With the exception of Randy Orton, they all have one thing in common - they're afraid to fight anybody.

AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers in the world, yet he's been actively avoiding defending the Intercontinental Championship since he won it. King Corbin is another example. He's a 6'8" 285lbs grown man with the most devastating move set in the company. Yet, he either runs from or begrudgingly accepts every challenge that comes his way.

Even the cream of the crop of the Women's Division reeks of fear. Bayley and Sasha Banks are so afraid to wrestle anyone that they consistently force one another to fight their battles for them, and then usually cheat to win.

Sonya Deville is the exact opposite. She knows how good she is and she's eager to prove it to everyone - especially her former best friend. A confident, cocky heel who actually backs up what they say with action is a real breathe of fresh air. Sonya Deville for weeks has vowed to dismantle Mandy Rose, and WWE creative needs to allow her to follow through on that promise.