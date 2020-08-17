Sonya Deville's name has been making the rounds a lot in recent weeks. This past weekend, it was for something that unfortunately no one should ever have to go through. A man was arrested at her home in Florida early Sunday.

He was allegedly there with a knife, duct tape, mace, and more in what according to the authorities was an attempt to kidnap the WWE Superstar.

Thankfully, Sonya Deville and everyone else inside the home were unharmed. We here at Sportskeeda are extremely relieved and happy that Deville is safe and wish her all the best. Also, we obviously hope that nothing of this sort happens again and there's no outright obsessive behavior from certain fans moving forward.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

From a professional standpoint, things have never been better for Sonya Deville. She's currently involved in one of the most talked-about storylines in 2020 with her now former partner and best friend Mandy Rose. This heated rivalry will come to a head this Sunday when the two meet in a Hair vs. Hair match at SummerSlam.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have been linked to one another since back before they signed with WWE. They both competed on season six of Tough Enough and ultimately reached agreements with the company in the fall of 2015. They made their main roster debut in 2017 as part of Absolution and remained together as a tag team following Paige's career-ending injury not long after the group's debut.

It's only been quite recently that we've seen what Sonya Deville can do on her own. Her entire WWE career up until this point has been as a part of a faction or tag team and Deville told Sportskeeda last week that she has no intention of going back.

"Absolutely not. It's all about Sonya Deville right now and my spotlight. I waited five years to not be in the shadows of Mandy, of Paige, to be on my own, to show the world what I'm capable of riding solo. So absolutely not."

Clearly, WWE's Pride Fighter is not lacking in confidence and she has some lofty goals ahead.

Sonya Deville has her sights set on Sasha Banks and Bayley

This coming Sunday, Sonya Deville will be defending her own hair against Mandy Rose. A win at SummerSlam would accomplish one goal for Deville and put her on the path to achieving another.

"As soon as I'm finished with Mandy... when I say finished with Mandy, I mean, she's out of my life and out of this division because that's my only goal in ruining her is to get her away from me and, um, to devalue her totally as a human. So when that is done and that is accomplished, I will move on to winning championship gold. Cause that's what I'm destined to do."

Sonya Deville told Sportskeeda that she has her sights set on both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

"The only reason those two (Sasha Banks and Bayley) still have all the gold right now is because they haven't faced me yet. So yes, that is my immediate future goal."

You can hear Sonya Deville's entire interview with Sportskeeda in the video above. Make sure to subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel for more exclusive interviews, videos, and a whole lot more.