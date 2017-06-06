5 reasons why splitting up Enzo and Cass would be a bad idea

We take a look at 5 reasons why The Realest Guys in the Room should stay together as a tag team.

Enzo can feel the rumours in the air...

The past two weeks on Raw, Enzo Amore has been attacked by a mystery assailant. Big Cass, his tag team partner, has been on a bit of a rampage, looking to find the culprit. In the first week following the attack, he exclaimed he wanted Kurt Angle to locate the attacker before he did.

Another incident that points to the 7 foot tall 270 pounder, involves Corey Graves. 2 weeks ago, Corey said that he would like to shake the hand of Enzo’s attacker. A week later, Big Cass came to the commentary table and intimidated Graves before eventually, you guessed it, shaking his hand!

Enzo often runs his mouth which gets him into trouble, and Big Cass is the one to come to his rescue. This has led a lot of people to believe that Big Cass himself could be the attacker. We could well find out tonight whether this is the case.

This situation has made me anxious that they may be about to split up one of the greatest teams to grace a WWE ring this generation. It would be a terrible idea to split the charismatic duo up.

I have listed 5 reasons why this shouldn’t happen, and the first is to do with the former tag team champions.

#5 The Hardyz are due to split up

Will their bond be BROKEN?

The Hardy Boyz lost the tag team championships last night to Cesaro and Sheamus in a brilliant cage match. To see the Hardyz roll back the years was excellent and showed they made the right choice by returning to the WWE.

The loss has a lot of people looking at the Hardyz as a team though as the rumour mill is whirring with the news that they could be bound for singles careers once again soon. If the Hardyz split up, the WWE will be losing a major team, a major unit and a major player in the Tag Team Championship scene.

This would be a shame in itself, but furthermore, if it does happen, then splitting up Enzo and Cass as well would severely diminish an already thin tag team division. Plus, I think an actual feud between Enzo and Cass and the Hardy Boyz is long overdue, especially if they get clearance to use their broken gimmick!

Splitting up two teams simultaneously would not really work and also create a problem for the mid-card and main event scene.

