5 reasons The Bella Twins deserve be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020

Do The Bella Twin s belong in The WWE Hall of Fame?

The Bella Twins - whether you loved them or hated them, you knew who they were and what they accomplished in the WWE during their time there. You also knew that they are responsible for several successful ventures outside of WWE, including a stint on Dancing With The Stars, launching independent brands and even a spin-off reality show.

With that being said and Wrestlevotes reporting that The Bella Twins are being floated as an idea for a Hall of Fame induction this year, here are five reasons why the twins no doubt deserve the spot.

#5 part in The women's revolution

WWE wouldn't have had a women's revolution without The Bella Twins!

While The Bella Twins definitely didn't start the women's revolution, especially since they were more representative of the old guard, they played a significant part in the evolution of women's wrestling. In all honesty, The Bella Twins served perfectly in the role of stop-gap champions and did a great job of eventually putting over the likes of Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Think about it, none of those three women would be where they are today if it wasn't for Nikki Bella building up a big reign and being toppled by Charlotte Flair. Of course, Lynch and Banks played a role in this too by competing in six women tag team matches against the twins, but Charlotte was arguably the first person to get the rub.

In the end, that was the spark that allowed the women's revolution to move forward and we should appreciate that a little more. Maybe they didn't always do it in a way that fans agreed with or even got little to no time to tell a story, but they made the most of it.

