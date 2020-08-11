5 Reasons why The Rock needs to return for a match against Daniel Bryan 

The Rock and Daniel Bryan recently had an interesting exchange of words on Twitter where The Leader of the Yes Movement tweeted that he would love to face The Rock inside a WWE ring. The reason behind Bryan's wish to face The Rock out-of-the-blue is a bit simple, albeit absurd.

Bryan stated that his daughter Birdie has made him listen to the song, 'You're Welcome', so many times that he wants to get back at The Rock by having a match with him. For those unaware, 'You're Welcome' is a song from the movie 'Moana' sung by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and even features him in a lead role.

I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. 🙈🙈🙈 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 6, 2020

The Rock, who is a father of three daughters, responded to Bryan's tweet by saying that he would love to work the match and even 'job' to Bryan. Lastly, he congratulated Bryan and wife Brie Bella on welcoming their second child.

I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad 🌺 😂 💪🏾

Let’s do it.

And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam 🙏🏾❤️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2020

Now, the last time that Daniel Bryan and The Great One met each other in the ring was way back in 2012 on RAW 1000. Although they didn't have a match, The Rock laid out Bryan, who was one of the biggest heels of that time, with a Rock Bottom, for butting in between him and CM Punk.

The last time that The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment appeared in WWE was in 2019 when he had a segment with then WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and King Corbin, on the 20th Anniversary episode of WWE SmackDown. Daniel Bryan was last seen in a WWE match against AJ Styles in the finals for the Intercontinental Championship tournament where he lost to The Phenomenal One.

Even though The Rock announced his retirement from professional wrestling, this latest exchange between Bryan and The Rock has sparked rumors of him facing Bryan somewhere down the line. Although some might rightfully agree that there's no point in The Rock having a match, as he is past his prime, there are a few reasons why he needs to return for a match against Daniel Bryan.

#5 The Rock vs Daniel Bryan will be a dream match

The first time that The Rock and Daniel Bryan came face to face was in 2012

Let's be honest here - The Rock facing Daniel Bryan for the first time will be a bonafide dream match. These two future Hall of Famers have accomplished almost everything in WWE, but have never faced each other.

The closest they ever came to having a match was on the 1000th episode of RAW where Bryan rudely told The Brahma Bull that somehow and someway he would have to face Bryan and by that time, Bryan would have become a WWE Champion and the face of the company.

Even though the WWE Universe booed Bryan at that time, Bryan did indeed become the WWE Champion a few years later and established himself as one of the biggest faces of WWE.

Some would say that WWE missed their chance a long time ago and that the match should have happened when Bryan was the top dog, it is still better late than never, as a match between these two is sure to draw a lot of attention and viewers.