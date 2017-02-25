5 reasons The Rock should stay away from Wrestlemania 33

Wrestlemania is the biggest show on the planet but here's why it doesn't need the biggest movie star in the world.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 09:28 IST

Wrestlemania doesn’t need the Rock

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been nothing short of a revelation for the WWE over the years. The sheer amount of eyes and casual viewers that he's brought back to the WWE has been remarkable and couldn't be replicated by anyone else.

As arguably the most famous name ever to come out of wrestling, The Rock is pretty much given a free role when it pertains to WWE appearances. He's allowed to come in when he wants, say what he wants and leave when he wants.

I'm sick of it.

The WWE's biggest show of the year is just around the corner and I'm more than sure that The Rock will be contemplating making an appearance. I'm hoping he decides against it and the WWE don't invite him to come. Wrestlemania 33 doesn't need The Rock to be a success, the full-time talent will deliver the goods themselves.

Here are 5 reasons why The Rock should stay very far away from Wrestlemania 33:

#5 Wrestlemania can sell itself

Wrestlemania started in 1985

Wrestlemania is the biggest spectacle in all of live entertainment, it's an event that holds more history and weight than anything else in the pro wrestling world. Everyone who is everyone has either appeared at Wrestlemania or has endorsed the show.

It's an entity in its own right and Vince McMahon has done marvellously well to market it in the way he has. He has truly turned the event into a global phenomenon where most of the globe stays up to unimaginable hours of the day just to watch it.

No offence to The Rock, but Wrestlemania can sell itself, it doesn't need part-timers coming back to bask in its glory.

Regardless of who's on the bill, it will gain widespread media coverage, media coverage that should go to introducing the world to our new talents, not promoting old ones.