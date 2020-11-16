5 Reasons why The Undertaker won't retire at Survivor Series 

This year's Survivor Series not only sees RAW and SmackDown go head to head once again, but it will also see the final farewell of The Undertaker. Three decades after The Deadman first walked down that entrance ramp and changed the face of WWE, the company is preparing to celebrate his incredible achievements on Sunday night.

The Godfather, Kane, and Savio Vega are just three of the WWE stars who have already been leaked as attendees for the show whilst the current roster of stars will also be there to say their goodbyes.

That being said, it's been an interesting week for The Deadman, who has done a number of interviews ahead of his final WWE appearance and there have been several hints dropped that make this seem like it could be a ruse.

Will The Undertaker actually say his final goodbyes at Survivor Series? Here are just five reasons why this outcome is unlikely.

#5. The Undertaker will never be able to give up wrestling

It's been 30 long years since The Undertaker first arrived in WWE and since then he's been digging holes and taking souls. At 55-years-old the former six-time World Champion has had quite the career which came to an end with his Boneyard match back at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Undertaker himself announced his retirement as part of his Last Ride Documentary which later aired on the WWE Network and became quite emotional when talking about his career coming to an end.

Fans have believed that The Deadman has retired in the past when he left his attire in the ring at WrestleMania 33 after losing to Roman Reigns, but he was still able to return. The Undertaker will never truly be able to give up wrestling and at present, there are many stars who are willing to step in the ring with him if he wants to continue.