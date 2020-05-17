5 Reasons why Vince McMahon is right to push King Corbin

King Corbin has caught Vince McMahon's eye

WWE's King Corbin has been in the limelight of WWE TV for quite some time now. It was only last year that Corbin went on to beat the Olympic Gold Medallist in WWE, Kurt Angle. While that decision did catch flak on social media, King Corbin has been put ahead of many other WWE Superstars for a plethora of opportunities.

King Corbin's laurels consist of a victory at Money In The Bank 2017, a run as United States Champion that lasted 70 days, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2016, and conquering the King Of The Ring tournament in 2019. These accomplishments seem too little for a WWE Superstar who has been with the company since 2012, but if you are a regular spectator of WWE's shows, you are aware the promotion holds King Corbin in high regard.

King Corbin is almost instantly injected into a high profile match. Of late, he has feuded with WWE's poster boy, Roman Reigns on many instances, he has been a part of the 2020 Money In The Bank match, and is now set to challenge the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on RAW.

WWE fans have been vocal about their displeasure in watching King Corbin getting these spots, but here's why Vince McMahon is right in inserting King Corbin into such matches.

#5 King Corbin is always willing to take the fall

King Corbin has been on the losing end of many matches in WWE

King Corbin made a huge impact in his main roster debut match that took place at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. He eliminated Kane to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Corbin had such an impressive performance on his debut that fans must have been sure that they had seen a future WWE Champion in the making.

In a year, Corbin was seen contending for the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Championship, but failed to capture any of them. In 2017, The Lone Wolf won the MITB briefcase but failed to capitalize on a cash-in against Jinder Mahal.

Since then, Corbin has been the man to take many falls and many bumps in a variety of matches that he has been involved in. He has been at the receiving end of many beat downs courtesy Braun Strowman, The Shield, Becky Lynch, and The Rock.

In an industry that has many backstage stories of egos and Superstars unwilling to lose, it looks like Corbin is Vince McMahon's go-to man. It is likely that Corbin has gained The Chairman's trust and thus is a name that is ever-present in his mind.