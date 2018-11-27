×
5 reasons why Alexa Bliss has been made a RAW authority figure

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.35K   //    27 Nov 2018, 11:38 IST

Why does the Goddess have a new role in WWE?
Why does the Goddess have a new role in WWE?

Alexa Bliss has been one of the most heavily pushed women in WWE, because of her combination of looks, ability and exemplary promo skills. And this week on RAW, we learned that she'd have a new role. It was confirmed that Bliss would be the female counterpart to Corbin. Corbin's reasoning of 'You look good, I look good', does not hold up, really.

So why exactly was this role offered to her? I'll take a look at 5 reasons why she was given this role. Mind you, rumors of this had arisen a long time ago.

What do you guys think of Alexa Bliss in this new role? I'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions on the same.

Here is my personal assessment of why Bliss has been given this role.

#5 To keep her on TV while she recovers

Alexa Bliss has a great screen presence and WWE wants to capitalize on it
Alexa Bliss has a great screen presence and WWE wants to capitalize on it

Alexa Bliss is currently out of commission, owing to the fact that she's injured. And yet, she commands a massive fan following, despite the fact that she's a heel. Just look at the kind of interaction she gets on her social media posts despite the fact that she's been away from the RAW Women's Championship picture for a while.

It is not known exactly when Alexa Bliss will return to the ring. Let's hope that she's in a position to return to action soon enough. But in this particular case, it's a clear case of WWE wanting to keep her on TV in some capacity while she recovers.

We've seen Paige's career cut short owing to the injuries that she sustained during her wrestling career. Let's hope that this is not the case with Little Miss Bliss.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
