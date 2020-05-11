5 Reasons why Braun Strowman defeated Bray Wyatt to retain his Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank

And still... your Universal Champion!

The battle between the two former Wyatt Family members for the Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2020 was as interesting as expected. Be it the cameos from the Firefly Fun House puppets or Braun Strowman's tease to rejoin Bray Wyatt, the match had some amazing moments. In the end, it was the Monster Among Men who came out victorious and retained his title against his former master.

There were a lot of talks of WWE booking themselves into a corner by going ahead with this feud but the company did a considerably fair job in protecting both the Superstars. Even though Bray ended up taking the pin, the course of the match ensured that fans stay excited about the gimmick.

Let's take a look at the five possible reasons why WWE decided to let Braun Strowman retain his title against Wyatt at Money in the Bank.

#5 A loss would have hugely derailed Braun Strowman's momentum

He had to go to a 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 different place to do it, but @BraunStrowman is STILL your #UniversalChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/PJnqkvuub1 — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg, after being called up as a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns. It is safe to say that it was the biggest victory of his WWE career so far and he has a lot of momentum on his side.

With Bray Wyatt being his first challenger and Money in the Bank being his first title defense, a loss here would have hugely derailed all his momentum. It would have established the fact that WWE only wanted him as a transitional Champion to put the title back on Bray.

Braun Strowman chased the Universal title for a long time before finally getting his hands on it (no pun intended) and now that he is the Champion, he surely deserves a proper reign with it.