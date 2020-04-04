5 Reasons why Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman is officially Roman Reigns' replacement at WrestleMania 36

Could Braun Strowman be set to win his first world title in WWE?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

It's official!

The rumors are true. The second night of WrestleMania 36 was scheduled to be headlined by Goldberg defending the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, everybody is at risk - particularly people in the elderly age group and those with pre-existing health conditions.

As you know, Roman Reigns has a history of battling with leukemia, which means that he belongs to the more vulnerable category of people who are prone to the coronavirus. He requested to withdraw from the Universal Championship match as he was reportedly not feeling too well during the Performance Center tapings and his request was granted.

He was certainly justified in requesting to be withdrawn from the match, but it left a big gap on the card that had already undergone several changes due to the prevailing circumstances.

Either way, Strowman was rumored to be Reigns' replacement and it was true, with no actual build or storyline to justify the match. Here are a few reasons why Braun Strowman was chosen for the big title match at WrestleMania 36.

#5. He's the best option right now

Was there anyone better?

Given that most superstars are either booked or out of the WrestleMania 36 card, there wasn't any better option for Braun Strowman. In the eyes of many fans, Strowman should have had the Universal title match at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, but he was booked in a tag team match with a 10-year old instead.

The year after that, he lost his momentum again and was inserted into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. While it was good to see him win that, the reality is that it doesn't hold any actual prestige. Strowman is ironically in the biggest match of his career and it wasn't intentional. Either way, he was the best option on the SmackDown roster.

1 / 5 NEXT