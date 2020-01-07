5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble match is not best for business

Ali Akber Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST

Lesnar should be kept away from the Royal Rumble match

This week on RAW, ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar was set to make an appearance to announce his plans for the Royal Rumble. Lesnar appeared with his advocate Paul Heyman on the show to announce that he was not going to wait for challengers for his WWE Championship. He instead decided to enter the Royal Rumble match itself at No. 1 to prove his dominance.

While there is no questioning The Beast’s dominance in the squared circle, it was odd to watch the reigning WWE Champion enter the Rumble instead of defending his title during the Rumble or in some other match.

While the creatives have made the booking, it feels that the decision to have Lesnar in the match won’t be such a good one in the long run.

In this article, we will look at the five reasons why Lesnar entering the Rumble won’t be the best for business.

#5 Enhancement talent will face the wrath

WWE uses lesser known stars to put over established ones

Brock Lesnar is one of the most ruthless and meanest forces in the company today. This has allowed him to battle only a few matches a year and he remains completely detached from the mid-card and the lower-card.

His seat at the top has also allowed some enhancement talent and mid-card workers to remain out of harm’s way as Lesnar is known to demolish anyone and anything that crosses his path.

By entering the Royal Rumble at No. 1, Lesnar could prove to be a nightmare for the enhancement talent and the mid-card wrestlers who might be looking to give a good performance at the Rumble and tease a big victory.

The company will use such wrestlers as ragdolls for The Beast who will most likely eliminate nearly a dozen men in the match, most of them being lower ranked Superstars.

Lesnar’s last Rumble match in 2017 saw him come face to face with Enzo Amore who he flattened out in a matter of seconds before eliminating him. Several other Superstars could face a similar fate at the hands of Lesnar this year and some who’d been looking forward to showing some potential in the big match might not get their chance.

