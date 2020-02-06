5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar has appeared on every RAW of 2020 so far

The Beast Incarnate!

2020 has been an interesting year for WWE so far! It has only been a little over a month and both RAW and SmackDown (and NXT?) have started their journey on the Road to WrestleMania. While the shows have been decent, there is one interesting thing that has caught everyone by surprise on the red brand.

We are talking about the undefeated appearance streak of Brock Lesnar on RAW this year. Yes, the Beast Incarnate has been on every single Monday Night RAW of 2020 so far. The WWE Universe is so not used to seeing Lesnar on these weekly shows that his continuous appearances have been rather surprising for everyone.

If you are among those who are wondering what made the Beast want to get so heavily involved in the proceedings suddenly, then this article is for you.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Brock Lesnar has appeared on every RAW of 2020 so far.

#5 Remove the part-timer tag

Brock Lesnar has worked every RAW show this year I wonder what's changed pic.twitter.com/WdnYEBzrwd — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) February 4, 2020

For the last many years, the WWE Universe has heavily criticized Brock Lesnar for his part-time schedule as he only appears on major shows. To add to this, he has been a World Champion for a majority of this duration and fans don't approve of him taking the title and disappearing for weeks, or even months.

Well, his 2020 schedule seems to be pretty different as Brock Lesnar is somewhat competing as a full-time wrestler. Even though he doesn't wrestle on Monday Night, his mere presence on the screen is enough to make people tune in and watch.

Be it just for a segment against R-Truth, or taking out the challenger for his title, Lesnar has been doing it all in these last few weeks. If WWE is trying to remove the part-timer tag from him, I must say they are doing a good job. Lesnar on RAW surely increases the overall credibility and star-power of the show!

