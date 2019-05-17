5 reasons why Brock Lesnar is reportedly facing Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown

Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

A few weeks ago, WWE announced their return to Saudi Arabia in the form of Super ShowDown. Legends like Goldberg, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar will appear in Jeddah. While they have revealed the opponents for many superstars, nothing has been made public regarding Lesnar.

However, as per a latest WWE rumor, The Beast will face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This match hasn't been confirmed as of now, but it is currently advertised for Super ShowDown. There were also some rumors that Lesnar could face Goldberg at this event, but it proved to be false as the WCW megastar is going to face The Deadman. The Mayor of Suplex City lost the Universal Championship to Rollins at ‘Mania, and it seemed like he is out from the title scene, but now, he is back. What could be the reason behind this? Let’s take a look at five reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins is reportedly happening inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

#5 The only way Brock Lesnar will return is a championship match

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins

Paul Heyman has said it multiple times that without a championship belt, Lesnar won’t work for WWE. Although he did say this on live television, it is indeed true in reality as well. Apart from a few matches, Lesnar doesn’t work against Superstars who don’t have a championship or aren’t looking to get one. Currently, there are two main titles for men: Universal Championship and WWE Championship.

Rollins is currently holding the first one while Kofi Kingston has the second one. Lesnar lost at WrestleMania 35 against Rollins, and since then, he hasn’t spoken about his loss. While he could also face Kofi for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia, it’s likely that WWE will not want the champion to get squashed by Lesnar. Since The Beast has already lost a match against Rollins, it wouldn’t hurt him a lot if he loses another match against him.

