5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar quit WWE SmackDown to become a RAW Superstar

Brock Lesnar made a decision that stunned the sports entertainment world

It's been a very different SmackDown on FOX than the one that was advertised before this week's show. And this is because, due to various factors, a majority of WWE Superstars could not make it back in time for SmackDown.

But one of the individuals who did is the reigning and defending WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, who kicked off the show. And then to the shock and amazement of those in attendance, he quit the Blue Brand to become a full-time member of Brand Red.

So why did Brock Lesnar become a member of the other roster? In this article, I shall explore the reasons why he's moved back to RAW from SmackDown on FOX.

#5 To continue the red-hot storyline with Rey Mysterio

As announced by @catherinekelley moments ago, @WWE Champion @BrockLesnar will be in the house on tonight's @WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/GPwYlW0fvf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 1, 2019

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Brock Lesnar would take on Kofi Kingston, who was the WWE Champion at the time. And as a result of this, The Beast Incarnate went into Beast Mode, and his unfortunate victims were Rey Mysterio and his son.

And ever since then, this is a rivalry that has just grown with regard to intensity and with regard to animosity, with Rey Mysterio cutting a promo at Crown Jewel where he pretty much assured the world that he was not done with Brock Lesnar for what he did to his son. Expect this feud to play out on RAW in the biggest manner possible, and it's always to do the same sooner than later because everyone's talking about the program.

Do you guys think that Rey Mysterio can upset Brock Lesnar at some point? Would you be okay with him as WWE Champion in the near future?

