5 reasons why Brock Lesnar will beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2019

Will the BeastSlayer slay the Beast again?

On Raw before SummerSlam, Seth Rollins guaranteed that he'd beat Brock Lesnar on Sunday. The battered and bruised Rollins said that he'd find a way to beat Brock Lesnar again.

Rollins has beaten Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. So, we know he has what it takes to keep Lesnar down for a three-count. If he connects with a few Curb Stomps, he may pin Lesnar again.

Rollins and Lesnar's story leading to SummerSlam is identical to that leading up to WrestleMania. Lesnar has, though, upped the ante in his vicious beatdowns of Rollins.

Will the same story have the same climax? Will Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar again? There's a possibility.

These two men will tell a strong story. We expect a compelling bout, where either of the two men can walk out with the Universal Championship. In this article, we present 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar will beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2019.

#5 Seth Rollins' title reign wasn't groundbreaking

Rollins didn't do great numbers for WWE.

As WhatCulture reported, Twitter user @nWoWolfPacTV collected data of attendance at WWE's house shows during Rollins' Universal Championship reign. And, the results were shocking. During Rollins' reign, WWE drew approximately 53, 350 fans for 16 house shows. The shows had an average attendance of 3,334 viewers.

For those interested, domestically at house shows Seth Rollins Universal title reign drew an estimated 53,350 fans over 16 shows for a 3,334 average. This is worse than Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign which averaged 3,497 on a weaker brand. https://t.co/gqbstWbELv — nWoWolfpacTV (@nWoWolfpacTV) July 18, 2019

As the data suggests, Jinder Mahal's title reign did better numbers than Rollins. While It'd be harsh to blame Rollins, we can't ignore such dismal numbers. We consider Rollins to be a top draw, consistently low numbers are worrisome.

Rollins' title reign was not special. Things went downhill creatively after a short rivalry with AJ Styles. On the other hand, Lesnar as the "Beast in the Bank" had catchy moments in the same period.

These facts may lead to Lesnar retaining the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

