5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar winning the MITB Ladder Match was the right move

Kishan Prasad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.70K   //    20 May 2019, 13:36 IST

The Beast is Mr. Money In The Bank
The Beast is Mr. Money In The Bank

What a way to end a sensational PPV. The show had had everything from unexpected title changes to unanticipated events. When Sami Zayn was seen hanging upside down backstage, the WWE Universe was very certain that Bray Wyatt or maybe another NXT call up would take Zayn's place in the coveted Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Viewers were disappointed when nobody was announced to replace Zayn in the match. It wasn't like the match needed any more star power with Balor, Ali and Ricochet jumping off any platform they came across. When the crowd was invested in another underdog story coming to life in Ali just fingertips away from grabbing the briefcase, a very familiar sound hit the arena. Brock Lesnar returned, pushed Ali off the ladder and grabbed the briefcase.

Even though this move has garnered mixed reactions from fans across the globe, I feel this was the best way to end this match and here are five reasons why.

#5 Expect the unexpected

The WWE Universe constantly frets about WWE being too predictable and boring. Majority of the fans have been disappointed with the way WWE builds matches (AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins for example, from recent memory). This surprise of Brock Lesnar interrupting the match and solidifying a title shot for himself in the future brought in a surprise element to the PPV and to the WWE as a whole.

Nobody would have even imagined that Lesnar of all Superstars would show up at a PPV that isn't considered to be a part of the Big 4. The crowd went wild when Lesnar's music hit and it was very evident that the crowd was even more inested than before. These surprises give the audience in attendence value for its money and also creates intrigue for shows to come.

