5 Reasons why Carmella became the Number 1 Contender for Bayley's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Carmella could certainly bolster the entire WWE SmackDown Women's Division

A lot of important things happened on WWE SmackDown this week including King Corbin bullying members of the audience and the production staff and Goldberg challenging The Fiend for a Universal Championship match in Saudi Arabia. However, the show would end with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley taking Carmella out in the middle of the ring.

So, why was Carmella chosen ahead of other notable contenders including Alexa Bliss and Naomi? I will try and answer the question in this article and I welcome your comments and your views in the section below as well.

Also, I'd like to know if you think the SmackDown Women's Championship scenario is as exciting as the title picture on RAW is. Do you believe that Becky Lynch is a stronger or a weaker Champion than Bayley?

Feel free to speak your mind and voice your thoughts, dear reader.

#5 Friends since their NXT days

An opportunity at @itsBayleyWWE's #SmackDown Women's Championship is up for grabs in a HUGE 'Fatal 4-Way' TONIGHT, at 8e/7c, on FOX! pic.twitter.com/NsAyJxygkB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 7, 2020

A lot of times, the best of friends can create magic in the ring when called upon to do so. If you remember the series of excellent matches between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz, it was based on the fact that the two men are good friends in real life. The same is true for Randy Orton working with Edge, as they are two men who have a great friendship and a lot of respect for each other's work.

Bayley and Carmella have a lot of respect for one another as well and a friendship that goes back to their days in NXT. They will obviously want to elevate one another by putting on great matches. And while I have no inside knowledge of the same, I'm almost certain that Bayley and Carmella must have been vocal about wanting to work together.

