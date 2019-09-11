5 reasons why Chad Gable qualified for the King of the Ring finals on WWE SmackDown Live

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 598 // 11 Sep 2019, 18:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gable defeated Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live to qualify for the King of the Ring finals.

The WWE King of the Ring tournament started with 16 Superstars a couple of weeks back and now we are down to the final two who will battle it out in the final at Clash of Champions 2019. Baron Corbin will be representing the Red brand and will go up against SmackDown Live's Chad Gable, who qualified courtesy of a win on this week's show.

Though few fans expected Gable to get this far in the tournament, the former Olympian is just one match away from joining the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Triple H, Booker T, and fellow Olympian Kurt Angle, who have all previously captured the title in the past.

Gable was scheduled to take on Elias in the semifinal of the tournament on this week's show but with the latter ruled out of the competition owing to an ankle injury, Shane McMahon took over in his place, with Kevin Owens making his appearance as a guest referee.

However, the Best in the World was forced to tap out to a submission move from Gable as the latter celebrated a major win and booked his ticket to a spot in the final clash of the competition.

Here are five reasons why Chad Gable qualified for the King of the Ring finals on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live.

#5 To project Baron Corbin as one of the biggest heels

Corbin already considers himself a King, and could make it official with a win over Gable.

Since being called up to the main roster, Baron Corbin has been something of an enigma in WWE. Corbin certainly has the right look and physique, and despite only having one brief reign as the United States Champion, he has been part of many huge storylines on the main roster.

Perhaps the most effective part of Corbin's arsenal is his heel work, as the Lone Wolf has a natural charisma that makes fans loathe him. Contrary to that is Gable, who has been seen as an underdog and a dark horse throughout this entire tournament, and now has a huge fan following behind him.

Though fans may not like the idea of Corbin winning, there's the chance that Gable's victory is almost a confirmation that Corbin will win next week, as crushing the hopes and dreams of the WWE Universe is something that Corbin not only excels at, but also relishes.

1 / 5 NEXT