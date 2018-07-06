5 reasons why Dean Ambrose should return to SmackDown Live

Jeremy Bennett FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.71K // 06 Jul 2018, 03:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose in 2017 as part of the reunited Shield...

Dean Ambrose is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the roster today, but he has been sorely missed as he's been injured since December 2017 with a triceps injury. The diagnosis for Dean was nine months; which puts him at just after SummerSlam for a potential return.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There have been recent reports that Ambrose was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but it is unknown if he is taking part in any in-ring activities or just on the finish steps of his rehab.

When we last saw Ambrose at the end of 2017, The Shield had reformed, but due to the injury, they wrote Ambrose off of television with a brutal attack from The Bar and Samoa Joe.

Though Ambrose is a member of the Monday Night Raw brand, the WWE could have used last April's Superstar Shakeup as a way to put him on SmackDown Live, and this article is going to take a look at five reasons why "The Lunatic Fringe" would be better off on the blue brand.

Let's kick things off with a championship that Ambrose held for a long time, but rarely defended...

#5 He could have a better run with the WWE United States Championship

Dean Ambrose as WWE United States Champion a few years back...

As a member of The Shield, Dean Ambrose held the WWE United States Championship for nearly a year from May 2013 to May 2014.

His 351-day reign with the championship ranks third all-time for the longest only behind Lex Luger and Rick Rude in the title's 43-year history.

The problem with that title reign is something very similar to what is going on with the WWE Universal Championship currently, it was barely defended.

Unlike Brock Lesnar, Ambrose was present nearly every week for the WWE, but the focus was more on feuds for The Shield as a whole than feuds for the WWE United States Championship.

Dean is a workhorse and that is evidenced by wrestling more matches in 2016 than anyone on the WWE roster. He was also within the top 10 in 2017.

As WWE United States Champion in 2018 or early 2019, he'll have a better reign with it as the focus will be on defending the championship rather than the stable he was in.