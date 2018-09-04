5 reasons why Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre won the Raw Tag Team Titles

Ziggler and McIntyre are the new Raw Tag Team Titles

Monday Night Raw pulled out a few huge surprises this week, but perhaps none more huge than the B Team dropping the Raw Tag Team Titles to surprise opponents Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

It's always surprising when a major title change happens on regular weekly WWE programming, but the way this title change happened makes it even more surprising. The heel duo attacked the Revival backstage and replaced them in the match.

But, why did the WWE put the title belts on Ziggler and McIntyre? Here are five reasons for the company to do so!

#5 The B Team had run their course as champions

The B Team

The Raw tag team division has been somewhat of a joke which is exactly how a novelty comedy duo like Dallas and Axel found themselves rising to the top of it, and even claiming its top prize.

As entertaining as it was to see them get their first win and manically celebrate it, and then to string along a series of wins and then finally win the Raw Tag Team Titles there wasn't much further they could go. As a result, taking the belts off of them now before Hell in a Cell is a good decision.

#4 It solidifies Ziggler and McIntyre as heels

Ziggler and McIntyre are a great heel pairing

If Ziggler and McIntyre are going to join forces with Strowman to go up against the biggest and arguably most successful group of WWE's modern era then it stands to reason that they need to be just as comparatively evil.

Having them attack a tag-team backstage, exploit a heel General Manager to get into the match and then end the reign of a hot babyface tag-team solidifies them as heels worthy of facing The Shield. And that's not even taking into account what happened at the end of Raw.

