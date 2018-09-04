Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre won the Raw Tag Team Titles

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.74K   //    04 Sep 2018, 18:56 IST

Ziggler and McIntyre are the new Raw Tag Team Titles
Ziggler and McIntyre are the new Raw Tag Team Titles

Monday Night Raw pulled out a few huge surprises this week, but perhaps none more huge than the B Team dropping the Raw Tag Team Titles to surprise opponents Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

It's always surprising when a major title change happens on regular weekly WWE programming, but the way this title change happened makes it even more surprising. The heel duo attacked the Revival backstage and replaced them in the match.

But, why did the WWE put the title belts on Ziggler and McIntyre? Here are five reasons for the company to do so!

#5 The B Team had run their course as champions

The B Team
The B Team

The Raw tag team division has been somewhat of a joke which is exactly how a novelty comedy duo like Dallas and Axel found themselves rising to the top of it, and even claiming its top prize.

As entertaining as it was to see them get their first win and manically celebrate it, and then to string along a series of wins and then finally win the Raw Tag Team Titles there wasn't much further they could go. As a result, taking the belts off of them now before Hell in a Cell is a good decision.

#4 It solidifies Ziggler and McIntyre as heels

Ziggler and McIntyre are a great heel pairing
Ziggler and McIntyre are a great heel pairing

If Ziggler and McIntyre are going to join forces with Strowman to go up against the biggest and arguably most successful group of WWE's modern era then it stands to reason that they need to be just as comparatively evil.

Having them attack a tag-team backstage, exploit a heel General Manager to get into the match and then end the reign of a hot babyface tag-team solidifies them as heels worthy of facing The Shield. And that's not even taking into account what happened at the end of Raw.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
5 Most Realistic Ways The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shocking title change on Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right On Raw This Week
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 3rd September, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Why is a temporary heel turn good for Braun Strowman and...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Dolph Ziggler should sign a new WWE Contract
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Moments from RAW 3rd September 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us