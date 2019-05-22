5 reasons why Dolph Ziggler returned to WWE and attacked Kofi Kingston

Ziggler attacked Kofi on SmackDown

Dolph Ziggler made a shocking return to WWE television this past week on SmackDown, attacking and brutalising WWE Champion Kofi Kingston out of nowhere.

Paul Heyman came out to the ring after Kofi's match against Sami Zayn, and the distraction from Brock Lesnar' advocate was the perfect opportunity for Ziggler to make his return to WWE and send a message to the WWE roster and Kofi.

Ziggler has focussed on his comedy tour with his last WWE appearance coming back at Royal Rumble, where he was No. 28 in the Rumble match.

Why did Ziggler return? Let's take a look at 5 reasons why Dolph Ziggler returned to WWE and attacked Kofi Kingston:

#5 To keep AEW at bay

Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler could be a great signing for AEW, and he himself alluded to it earlier this year in an interview with Chris van Vliet: “I wouldn’t say I’d be like a next big signing, I would be the big signing, I would have to say.

"I think it would be a great addition to that company, which seems to be for true wrestlers who love the sport and the business. It’s a great idea," said Ziggler. This must have rung alarm bells at Vince McMahon's office. Ziggler is one of WWE's own, having been raised in the WWE business and been a part of the promotion for 15 years.

Signing Ziggler would have been a huge statement of intent. He is one of the best consistently in the ring for the last decade or so, and can make any opponent of his look great in the ring.

Simply put, Ziggler is a star for any promotion, that too for a fledgeling promotion like AEW. WWE may have offered him a bigger contract and a juicier story to stave off AEW's possible offer to keep him at WWE.

