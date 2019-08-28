5 Reasons why Drake Maverick became the new WWE 24/7 Champion on SmackDown Live

Maverick captured his fifth 24/7 Championship reign this week on SmackDown Live.

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live, Drake Maverick's quest to become a five-time WWE 24/7 Champion finally came to an end.

During the show, the then-Champion Elias appeared to brag about defeating Kevin Owens in the King of the Ring tournament last week, though his words didn’t go unpunished.

Elias’ scathing comments quickly drew the ire of Owens himself, who laid the singer out with a stunner, but didn’t go for the pin.

Though Owens didn’t attempt to win the 24/7 title, this did give plenty of opportunity for others. While R-Truth attempted to win the title back, it was Maverick who escaped SmackDown as the new 24/7 Champion.

Here are five reasons why WWE made Drake Maverick the new 24/7 Champion on this week's SmackDown Live.

#5 Because R-Truth is going to tie Ric Flair's record

Truth is already a 13-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

There is arguably no Superstar more decorated in Championship gold than the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

The first-ever two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Flair is also a Royal Rumble winner, WWE Triple Crown Champion and is best known for his 16 reigns as World Champion over the many decades of his illustrious career.

Though he has only held the title for a combined 55 days, R-Truth is already a 13-time WWE 24/7 Champion, and could be closing in on Flair's record.

Of course, being a 16-time World Champion means being a 16-time title loser, which may explain why Truth lost the gold this week.

If this plan goes off, there's no telling what Truth could do, seeing himself as the Ric Flair of this generation, though we feel that would bring the ire of the Queen, Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair.

