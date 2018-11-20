5 reasons why Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley surgically attacked Braun Strowman

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.72K // 20 Nov 2018, 22:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We take a look at the primary reasons behind the bloody attack which left Braun Strowman with a shattered elbow

The November 19th, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW was incredibly strange, so to speak. To be honest, the show started off quite well, as the crowd in attendance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, was red hot with its excitement and chants during Braun Strowman's promo segment opposite the red brand's Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin.

The aforementioned segment ended with Strowman, McMahon and Corbin reaching an agreement on several topics -- confirming a TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) match between Strowman and Corbin at the TLC PPV; with the former being promised a Universal Title shot against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, if The Monster can defeat Corbin at TLC.

Besides, McMahon added that if Corbin wins, he'll become the full-time General Manager of RAW -- however, if The Lone Wolf loses to Strowman, then he'd lose his position of Acting RAW GM as well!

A 6-Man Elimination Tag Team Match took place after the aforementioned segment, as Strowman, Elias & Finn Balor went up against the team of Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre. Balor and Elias were eliminated, and Strowman was left alone in the ring to fend for himself against three of RAW's most dangerous heels.

What followed, was one of the most brutal beat-downs in recent WWE history -- (*Warning: The video below has been partially censored and presented in the black and white format due to Braun's elbow bleeding profusely) -- as Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre savagely destroyed Strowman -- targeting The Monster's right elbow in particular.

Today, we closely examine why the WWE chose to book such a puzzling segment, especially when we're just a few weeks away from the TLC PPV -- risking losing one of its top Superstars, Braun Strowman...There is more than what meets the eye, in this surgical attack by Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley on Braun Strowman...

#5 To add some much-needed shock value to a relatively ho-hum episode of Monday Night RAW

The WWE Universe was left stunned at the sight of a bloody Braun Strowman writhing in pain

Tackling one of the more noticeable reasons behind their attack on Braun Strowman: I'd like to emphasize that the WWE booked the brutal attack on The Monster Among Men to add shock value on a relatively ho-hum episode of Monday Night RAW.

Let's face it, there was little-to-no buzz in the WWE Universe for this week's episode of RAW, and by giving fans a segment with a healthy dose of shock value, WWE has once again reminded the fans that you'd probably miss out on a few interesting segments and angles on the show if you don't tune in on a weekly basis.

In simple words, the WWE added a much-needed zing to its show, by putting forth a shocking segment (which involved blood!), on RAW -- which, we all know, is a rarity in today's PG wrestling product (well, unless your name is Ronda Rousey or Becky Lynch!)...

1 / 5 NEXT