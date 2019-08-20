5 Reasons why Edge might return to the ring again

Will we see a return of the Rated-R Superstar?

There have been many instances of WWE Superstars being forced to retire at a very young age due to an injury that became life-threatening. In the last few years, we have seen stars like Paige and Tyson Kidd face the same fate, but none of them was as heartbreaking as the one of Edge.

The Rated-R superstar was at the peak of his career in 2011 when he suddenly announced his retirement from the world of sports entertainment, after being diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis. The risk of permanent neck-down paralysis or even death forced him to retire, making him one of the few to walk-out as a champion.

Since then, he has been inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 and has made multiple appearances on WWE TV in a non-physical way. But that was until this past week at SummerSlam, in his home country of Canada, where he appeared and delivered a thunderous spear to Elias.

It was a great sight for all the wrestling fans to witness, while also being a huge shock. Now, the question is - can he make a comeback?

In this article, let's take a look at five reasons why Edge might return to the ring again. Feel free to share your thoughts and views about the same in the comments section below.

#5 He said he is ready for a match

As reported earlier, Edge recently spoke on the E&C's Pod of Awesomeness (which you can listen to - here) and dropped a huge bomb by declaring that he could have a match tomorrow, but the WWE medical staff would not allow him.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. And I might be blown up, but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow it.

If you remember, the same was the case with Daniel Bryan a couple of years ago before he finally made his in-ring return, after announcing his retirement in 2016. As long as the wrestler has the spirit in himself to do this once more - never say never in wrestling.

He also mentioned how he does all his fight scenes himself and has hit some more spears while acting.

