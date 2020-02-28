5 Reasons why Finn Balor vs WALTER for the NXT United Kingdom Championships is best for business

The Prince of NXT has a tall task ahead of him

Finn Balor has been on a roll since his return to NXT, and he has defeated two former NXT Champions since then. Matt Riddle was the first to take the fall, while former NXT Champions Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were soon to follow.

This week, Balor came out to announce his future plans in NXT. He spoke about his achievements and wanted to know what he could do on the Road to WrestleMania.

The former Universal Champion did not have to wait long, as Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Bartel came out to deliver a message on behalf of their leader, the NXT UK Champion WALTER.

Balor did not take the interference lightly and tried to attack Aichner and Bartel but ultimately succumbed to the number’s game. Now it seems like NXT is building its next rivalry for the NXT UK Championship, and Balor seems to be the man who will take the fight to WALTER.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why a rivalry between the two for the NXT UK title could be best for business.

#5 Mix things up for the NXT brand

NXT and NXT UK have been going hand in hand for some time, and we’ve seen several altercations break out between the two brands. This has allowed NXT to construct some big rivalries, with the feuds between The Undisputed Era and Imperium proving to be the biggest along with Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The lines between the two brands have blurred in the past year, and Superstars such as Kushida, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, and many others have made the jump to the other brand to make a name for themselves across the pond.

With all that in mind, it makes sense to bring in a top name like The Prince to take on the Ring General. With Joe Coffey disposed of by Walter at NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II, there aren't a lot of big names to challenge WALTER at the moment.

