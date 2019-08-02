5 reasons why Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam will be a total squash match

Goldberg

For the past few weeks, Dolph Ziggler has been taking not-so-subtle shots at Goldberg during SmackDown Live segments, and according to a new report today, it looks like Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler will be happening at SummerSlam this month.

WWE has already announced Ziggler vs The Miz for SummerSlam, however, Dave Meltzer reports the match is a "red herring" and will be changed heading into SummerSlam.

According to the report from earlier today, it looks like Ziggler's PPV opponent will end up being WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg, who last competed for WWE in a disappointing match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Following today's news, let's take a look at five reasons why Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam will be a total squash match in favor of Goldberg.

#5 Dolph Ziggler lost to Kevin Owens in 16 seconds at Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler's last WWE PPV outing was very disappointing, to say the least, as The Showoff was defeated by Kevin Owens in just 16 seconds at this year's Extreme Rules PPV.

Ziggler's return to WWE TV in time for Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia was a last-minute decision, as Kevin Owens was scheduled to face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title at the PPV in Saudi Arabia, however, Owens decided against traveling to the country and WWE needed a last-minute replacement for Owens.

Ziggler was called in to replace Owens in the WWE title match at Super ShowDown, and while he and Kingston had a competitive matchup, The Showoff was rushed back to television to face Kofi.

Given Ziggler's quick loss to Kevin Owens at WWE Extreme Rules this year, another one is likely in store for Ziggler at SummerSlam, as The Showoff continues to jostle between feuds on RAW and SmackDown Live, with no longterm creative plans in place.

