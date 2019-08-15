5 Reasons why Goldberg vs Matt Riddle would be a big mistake

Matt Riddle vs Goldberg possibly in the works

Following this year's WWE Super ShowDown PPV, fans online reacted very poorly to the Goldberg vs Undertaker match which headlined the event, after several botches took place in the bout due to Goldberg suffering an injury early on in the match.

During a recent interview on Booker T's "Hall of Fame" radio show, Goldberg admitted he was legitimately hurt during The Undertaker match when he dove headfirst into the turnbuckle.

“If I’m gonna be a defensive lineman that was an all-American, if I’m gonna be a guy that played a couple of years in the NFL, if I’m gonna be a guy that is known to be a thrasher, I’m not gonna run into a turnbuckle and miss it and act like it killed me," said Goldberg. "I can’t do that, so I have to make it look as close to it killing me as possible. And sometimes, unfortunately, the circumstances are such that I go a little overboard.”

Another name who was clearly unimpressed with Goldberg's performance at WWE Super ShowDown was NXT star Matt Riddle, as Riddle took to social media and trashed Goldberg's PPV bout in addition to Goldberg's overall abilities in the ring.

The online war of words has continued between Riddle and Goldberg, with Riddle posting a photo this week of a note Goldberg left him in Riddle's NXT Takeover Toronto locker room. The note seems to indicate that WWE might be planning to move forward with a Goldberg vs Matt Riddle feud, so let's take a look at five reasons why the match would be a big mistake.

#5 The match quality will not be very good

Goldberg

Since suffering an injury at Super ShowDown, WWE has been very careful with how they are booking Goldberg, as evidenced by his match against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam this past Sunday night.

The bout was a quick, one-sided affair in favor of Goldberg, and with Matt Riddle known for his impressive and unique in-ring skills, he would likely be unable to showcase any of his talents in a match against Bill Goldberg.

