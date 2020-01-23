5 Reasons why Hangman Page and Kenny Omega won the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Oh it's true....it's damn true (Pic Source: AEW)

In a historic first, AEW Dynamite just witnessed the first title change in AEW's history. SoCal Uncensored (SCU) lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to singles competitors Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

In a stunning turn of events, Page and Omega did the impossible and triumphed despite their lack of team coordination. It seems to be a surprising booking choice as AEW has some of the best tag teams in the world with teams like Proud-N-Powerful, Jurrasic Express, The Young Bucks, Private Party and Best Friends to name a few.

But there is always a method to the madness in AEW. They believe in long term story booking and are not hampered by the drudgeries of random wrestlers winning the Tag Team titles. In a sense, both men have been teaming for a while and have been met with mixed results

With that being said, here are 5 Reasons why Hangman Page and Kenny Omega won the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

#5 Breaking Up The Elite

Elite no more? (Pic Source: BTE/AEW)

The story has been building since November. Hangman Page told his Elite brethren, that he was leaving the group and said:

"I lost to Jericho, I lost to PAC, that is always how it's been! I have been the least successful member of this group, the entire time. And I can't do it anymore. I'm sorry, guys. We're still cool...I just...I'm just going to ride alone for a while."

It seemed to be a sign of things to come. In the storyline, Hangman Page believed that he was better than what was on display and wanted to prove to the world that he could do it alone. During his championship win, Page was displaying a very blase attitude towards the rest of the group.

Even last month, he was not to be seen as The Dark Order pummeled his friends in the middle of the ring. Or was he already there?

