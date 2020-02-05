5 reasons why John Cena could retire in 2020

Will John's WWE career make it to 2021?

There are very few stars who can claim to have had a bigger influence on professional wrestling, and specifically WWE, than John Cena. The 16-time world champion has been in this game for a long time and across the last two decades or so, he has been able to transform this business in a way that few could've imagined.

Nowadays he doesn't really feature all too heavily on WWE programming, and with that in mind, we want to put forward a few reasons as to why we believe he could retire this year.

That retirement may not hold firm, but at the very least, the idea of a storyline like this is enough to bring a whole lot of eyes to the product.

#5 Stacked Main Roster

Aleister Black is one of many that will thrive in the next few years

We've featured an image of Aleister Black to kickstart this entry, but in truth, you could put any number of main roster stars in there and they'd fit the bill pretty nicely.

RAW, SmackDown and NXT have more star power now than they have done in a long time and it legitimately feels like this is just the beginning. Nobody can guarantee that they'll go on to do some big things, but at the same time, putting a veteran like Cena into the mix at the top of the card just feels like a waste.

The argument that John has buried people in the past is somewhat accurate, but in reality, he'd be more than happy to step aside in the name of putting younger guys over.

He's even said himself that he can't keep up with some of the young guns and the product they're putting out, and that's all the confirmation we need.

