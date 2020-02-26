5 reasons why John Cena should take on The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

John Cena vs The Fiend!

It's WrestleMania season! After witnessing numerous returns in the last one month, we are about to witness yet another massive return as John Cena will be back on WWE TV for the first time since his WrestleMania 35 appearance. He is scheduled to appear on the February 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and the WWE Universe can't wait to see what the 16-time World Champion has in store for us!

While many fans want him to take on his past rivals like Daniel Bryan or The Undertaker, WWE has a chance to book a dream encounter by letting him go against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The Universal Champion has arguably been the hottest star of the company in the last one year and him defending his title against Cena at WrestleMania 36 is a money match!

In this article, let's take a look at five reasons why John Cena should take on the Fiend at WrestleMania 36. Feel free to let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 A marquee match for The Fiend's first WrestleMania

John Cena returns to Smackdown February 28th, he says he want's to win his 17th WWE Title at Wrestlemania 36

John Cena wins the Elimination Chamber match

Wrestlemania 36 John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. #JohnCena #BrayWyatt #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/YZCditJ0KA — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) February 12, 2020

Bray Wyatt is one of the few top WWE Superstars who are yet to win a single match on The Grandest Stage of them All. Having faced the likes of The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and John Cena himself, Wyatt has had to take a fall for each of them at WrestleMania.

But this is The Fiend we are talking about, and this will be Wyatt's first WrestleMania in his new demonic gimmick. What could be a bigger match than him taking on the most decorated Superstar in WWE history? Being two of the best mic-workers in the business, imagine the feud that these two could build up.

If booked, this feud would also have the parallel storyline of John Cena coming back to make history by winning his record 17th World Championship, but he'll have a sinister Bray Wyatt to overcome. It has a big match feeling written all over it!

