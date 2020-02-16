5 reasons why John Cena versus The Fiend at WrestleMania 36 is best for business

The Fiend versus John Cena. Who wins?

The Fiend versus John Cena has been rumored for WrestleMania 36 and while some fans find the idea completely out of left field, it actually would be best for business in a lot of ways. In fact, between the booking freedom it allows the company heading into the biggest event of the year and how they can subvert expectations, this match seems like a perfect choice!

With that being said and Fiend versus Cena being one of the leading rumors for WrestleMania 36, here are five reasons why the match would be best for business.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think about the possible dream match.

#5 Resentment factor

John Cena is still a very controversial figure in WWE

While John Cena is one of the most decorated WWE competitors in the company's history, he is also one of the most resented as well. Of course, a lot of that has to do with the fact that Cena has had the same gimmick for his entire career, but also by how long that The Cenation Leader has managed to stay on top.

If nothing else, Cena will return to cheers, but they will quickly turn to boos if he crosses paths with The Fiend. In fact, between Cena practically burying Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 and The Eater of Worlds never really getting his momentum back afterwards, one could argue that there would be some resentment there.

In the end, it's beyond obvious that the WWE wants The Fiend to win at WrestleMania and bringing in Cena is only going to amplify that feeling. It might even be enough to put The Fiend in a similar situation to what Bray Wyatt was back at WrestleMania 34, which would be a nice factor to play with.

