5 Reasons Why Jon Moxley Will Make His Return To WWE

Jon Moxley is looking to make his return to professional wrestling

Dean Ambrose's WWE contract came to an end yesterday and the WWE Universe was preparing to move forward without The Lunatic Fringe but now it appears that the former World Champion could be heading back to the company with a new character.

Ambrose has changed his name on Twitter and posted the following teaser video for his return to the ring already.

Whilst there are no hints as to where "Mox" may land in the professional wrestling world, it is thought that both All Elite Wrestling and WWE are the main directions that the former Champion could be heading. It's likely that Moxley could be looking to debut his original character as part of the WWE roster once he has sat out his few months hiatus.

Whilst it's harsh that WWE could have tricked the WWE Universe into thinking Ambrose was gone only to bring him back as a new character, the company has repackaged superstars before, this is just another way of garnering attention ahead of his return.

#5. It makes sense

Will Dean Ambrose be returning to WWE as Jon Moxley?

WWE gave Dean Ambrose's former character the send off that he deserved when he told them that he wasn't going to renew his contract. Even though many WWE stars have been looking for a release from the company in recent months, it appears that Ambrose is the only one who has been given an actual send off and the company has allowed him to leave.

The fact that WWE left the door open for Ambrose to make his return means that the former World Champion could easily walk back through that curtain knowing that he hasn't made any enemies.

There is no way that WWE would have given Ambrose the farewell tour that he was a part of over the past few months if they knew that he was going to head over to All Elite Wrestling, so the most sensible outcome here is that Ambrose will be heading back to WWE when he feels that he has had a long enough hiatus.

