5 Reasons Why Kenny Omega Won't Join WWE

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 280 // 06 Jan 2019, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kenny Omega has been offered a "Fantastic" deal by WWE

If the recent rumors are true, WWE has made a very attractive offer to Kenny Omega (as reported by Dave Meltzer) as the professional wrestler's contract runs out soon. Although there are many reasons why joining WWE could be something Kenny Omega would like to think of, there are still a few reasons why he hasn't done that yet (this is not the first time Kenny has been made an offer by WWE).

There have been many superstars like Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles that have made the move from NJPW to WWE. Let's look at the reasons why Kenny Omega might not be interested in following those footsteps at this juncture.

#1 Creative Freedom

Kenny is one of the most Creative wrestlers in the world

What makes Kenny Omega special? Well, there are many things but what stands out is his ability to create such great storylines and even in his matches narrate a story in such impeccable way that it sets him apart from the others.

This quality was one of the Fortes of Shinsuke Nakamura as well before he came to WWE and we've all seen what has happened with him as all his creativity has been curbed and his character is one of the biggest failures in WWE right now. In one of his earlier interviews, Kenny had even pointed this out when he was asked about Nakamura moving to WWE, Kenny had said even in the earlier stages that WWE is notorious for not allowing creative freedom and that could be a bottleneck for Nakamura more than anything.

As it turned out, that was exactly what happened as Nakamura wasn't allowed to express or be himself which ultimately left WWE clueless with what to do with him. If Kenny was to come to WWE this would probably be the biggest bottleneck that he would have to overcome.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement