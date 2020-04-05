5 Reasons why Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins in a great match at WrestleMania 36.

KO's victory was expected and justified, resulting in a perfect ending to his rivalry with Rollins.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 was definitely a very interesting affair, with a variety of matches and moments emanating from the WWE Performance Center and a "Boneyard". And while AJ Styles and The Undertaker's cinematic brawl headlined the show, the best moment might belong to Kevin Owens.

He defeated Seth Rollins in a pretty good match, despite it being interrupted once by disqualification. It might be regarded as one of the top two in-ring bouts of the entirety of Night 1.

This seemingly concludes the long and complex rivalry between Owens and Rollins, which included a host of other names. The likes of AOP, Murphy and Samoa Joe, among others, had a presence in this feud. But in the end, it boiled down to the two former Universal Champions.

A win for Seth Rollins would have extended his streak of winning at every single WrestleMania he has been a part of, but it wasn't to be. Here are five reasons why Kevin Owens defeated the 'Monday Night Messiah' at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Making the fans happy

Owens is a great babyface.

WrestleMania is happening under very dire circumstances and this compromised version of the Show of Shows is an attempt to bring smiles on people's faces as one of the only forms of "live" entertainment available right now. With some of the matches on Night 1 producing unsatisfying results, WWE needed a big babyface victory to increase the feel-good factor of the PPV.

WrestleMania is a show which is generally heavy on satisfying babyface victories. And within the ring, there was nothing more satisfying than Kevin Owens jumping off the WrestleMania logo onto Seth Rollins through the announce table and finishing him off with a Stunner. The WWE Universe sure is thrilled with KO's victory over Rollins, thanks to the conclusive finish to the match.

