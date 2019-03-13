5 reasons why Kofi Kingston has to compete in a Gauntlet match again

More odds to overcome for Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston has the odds stacked up against him again. It seems as though he just can't get a break, with Vince McMahon being derogatory towards him throughout the main event segment on SmackDown Live.

But what a segment it was. It was full of emotion, intensity, and WWE had the crowd in the palm of their hands. Vince McMahon too played his role to perfection, being the foil in Kofi Kingston's now-inevitable rise to the top.

Kingston has never been involved in a storyline like this, and it's great that he's finally getting an opportunity that all came about because of one superstar's injury - Mustafa Ali.

While Kofi Kingston obviously wouldn't have been happy that he had taken away someone's opportunity, he naturally wasn't going to turn it down. He took the ball and ran with it and look at where we are now!

Mr McMahon announced that Kofi Kingston will have to take on Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Cesaro and Rowan in a Gauntlet match next week to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. Here's why Kingston has to face the odds again.

#5. To prove how much of a workhorse Kofi Kingston is

Kofi Kingston has always been a workhorse for the company and many fans are only realizing it now. However, as he keeps mentioning, it's been 11 years and only now is he getting his real due.

If anything, his masterclass performance at the gauntlet match only proved how much of a workhorse he is and sums up all the years that he's put in with the company. The gauntlet match is going to be another major hurdle, but with the rate that Kofi is going at now, it feels like there's nothing that can stop him from reaching the top.

