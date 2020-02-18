5 Reasons why Matt Hardy wasn't saved from another assault at the hands of Randy Orton

This could have been Matt Hardy's last WWE appearance

This week on Monday Night RAW, Matt Hardy was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred match after he was attacked by The Viper last week on the show and given a conchairto, just a week after Edge suffered the same fate at the hands of the former World Champion.

Many fans believed that Matt Hardy was written off WWE TV last week when he was assaulted by Orton, but since the former Tag Team Champion's contract isn't due to expire until the beginning of next month, WWE still has a few dates that they can bring Hardy back for.

Hardy was once again attacked by The Viper this week and this time suffered a much more brutal assault on the steel steps and there was no one there to save Hardy from the same fate as Edge, but why was this? Why wasn't there anyone in the back who could help Hardy overcome the threat of Orton?

#5 Matt Hardy needed to be written off WWE TV

As already noted, Matt Hardy's contract is reportedly due to expire on March 1st, which means that WWE needed to find a way to write Hardy off TV so that he can go on to pastures new since he's opted not to re-sign with the company.

Randy Orton and Edge are obviously on a collision course that is leading them both to a WrestleMania match and Hardy had a role to play in it. If someone came out to save Hardy from the attack then it would mean that this story between Orton and Hardy would have to continue for another week and it appears that this isn't what WWE wants.

This way Hardy is completely written off TV and it makes Orton look like he's become The Apex Predator once again.

