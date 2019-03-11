5 reasons why Mustafa Ali was added to the WWE Championship match

How the tables have turned! Kofi Kingston took Mustafa Ali's place in the Elimination Chamber after the former 205 Live star got injured and today, Ali was added to the WWE Championship match when everyone was expecting it to be Kofi.

The WWE Universe was stunned ahead of the WWE Championship match when it was announced that it will be a triple-threat match. It was originally scheduled to be Kevin Owens vs The New Daniel Bryan after Vince McMahon denied Kofi Kingston an opportunity at the title.

However, when the announcement of the triple-threat was made, the crowd in Ohio went wild but it was Mustafa Ali who came out and not Kofi.

Here are 5 reasons why Mustafa Ali was added to the WWE Championship match:

#5 Mustafa Ali had earned his opportunity

The push Kofi Kingston is getting is only because of Mustafa Ali's injury. As mentioned before, Kofi took the place of Ali in the Elimination Chamber last month and that got the WWE Universe behind him.

His performance in the Gauntlet match on the go-home episode of Elimination Chamber was enough to get the majority of the WWE fans behind him. But his incredible display inside the Chamber saw the fans rooting for him to win the title.

And right up after he got pinned by The New Daniel Bryan, #KofiMania was trending and everyone wanted him to win the title at WrestleMania 35.

In all this, everyone seemed to have forgotten about Mustafa Ali. The former 205 Live star was doing so well before he got injured and there was nothing stopping him from reaching the summit.

However, injury at the hands of Randy Orton 2 weeks before The Elimination Chamber saw him replaced and since then, his push was over.

