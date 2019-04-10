5 Reasons why no NXT call-ups happened on RAW or Smackdown after WrestleMania

For some odd reason, there weren't any NXT call ups

I know that a lot of you watch RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania (results here) only for the call-ups, every year. Superstars from NXT graduate and make it to the main roster to make their mark. Some of them achieve greatness. Others get lost in the shuffle, like No Way Jose.

This year was notable in the sense that no NXT call-ups happened on either the RAW or SmackDown Live that followed WrestleMania 35. I mean you can make the argument for Lars Sullivan, but he had already been called up a long time ago, to the main roster. So, why was this year different?

Let me try and answer the question in this very article. Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Here is my analysis of the whole situation...

#5 Way too many call-ups before WrestleMania

Towards the end of last year, The McMahon family assumed control of RAW and SmackDown Live, getting rid of middlemen like Baron Corbin and Paige. And they promised that new faces would be called up to the main roster to show that they were listening to the WWE Universe.

To their credit, a whole list of names was called up including EC3, Nikki Cross, Heavy Machinery, Lars Sullivan, etc. But not all of these names were used on television in what was already a very stacked roster. And then yet another barrage of names was called upon including Ricochet and Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

It's almost like every single Superstar who was main roster ready (more on this later) had been called up in preparation for the previous season of WWE programming. Does it make sense to call any more names up, and have them get lost in the shuffle?

