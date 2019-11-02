5 Reasons why NXT invading SmackDown was best for business

We Are NXT!

WWE Crown Jewel gave fans some huge moments, including Tyson Fury’s victory over Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar’s squash of Cain Velasquez.

However, some traveling issues caused the Superstars and the support staff that traveled to Saudi Arabia for the event to get delayed and they were unable to reach SmackDown before the broadcast could begin.

This prompted WWE to think outside the box and take some drastic measures to make sure that SmackDown continued to deliver.

With SmackDown short of talent, especially in the men’s department, the company brought in the heavy artillery in the form of the NXT roster.

Along with Triple H, the NXT Superstars dominated the SmackDown locker room and made Friday Night their own on short notice.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why bringing NXT in on SmackDown was best for business.

#5 Filled in for missing Superstars

The Miz was ready for some action, but not for Tommy Entertainer

The main reason that NXT was called up to appear on SmackDown last night was due to the fact that almost all the Superstars who traveled to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel were unable to make it back on time for the broadcast.

NXT’s roster is filled with some topnotch talent, and all the Superstars combined have managed to make the brand come up to the level of RAW and SmackDown over the past few years.

Therefore, the Superstars of NXT can be said to be of equal class, if not better, than the ones on SmackDown, contradictory to the statements that they’re merely development talent.

In that case, it was great to see the men and women of NXT step up on such short notice and revive the entire Blue brand on a night when only a handful of SmackDown regulars were available.

This was best for business, as not only did the NXT Superstars show what they’re made of, but also effectively filled in for the missing Superstars of SmackDown.

