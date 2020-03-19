5 Reasons why NXT TakeOver matches should be held at WrestleMania 36

Adding NXT to the two-day event could work in favor of the company.

With Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler ready to appear at the show, we could watch some NXT matches get added to the event.

NXT has proven that they are ready to take it to the next level

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm and spread like wildfire. Due to the virus, people have been recommended to exercise social distancing and this has resulted in many sporting events getting canceled as it’s never a good idea to gather a crowd during epidemics.

WWE had also scheduled their WrestleMania week for April, and fans were more than excited for the NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and WrestleMania 36 events. However, due to the circumstances mentioned earlier, the company was forced to announce that they’d hold WrestleMania without an audience and behind closed doors.

Recently, the company announced that they will hold the event over two days on April 4th and 5th, which could mean that TakeOver will be canceled or postponed under current circumstances.

More huge news regarding WrestleMania:



I’ve just been told that this year’s WrestleMania will not only take place at the Performance Center, but will include multiple locations over two nights.



All locations will be closed sets with only essential personnel. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 19, 2020

With that in mind, WWE should use this opportunity to take some NXT rivalries and matches all the way to WrestleMania 36 this year and make the most out of the circumstances due to the reasons mentioned below.

#5 Canceling or postponing NXT storylines could hurt the brand

These encounters can't wait any longer!

NXT has been delivering some great shows weekly, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration if we said that the brand was delivering better shows than RAW and SmackDown over the past six months.

The reason for that has been the fact that NXT has built engaging storylines for months which have stretched on for several weeks and yet they haven’t gotten boring. Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa’s storyline took months to turn into a match, and the two men did not disappoint when they faced each other in the ring one-on-one for the first time in NXT.

While the brand has done a great job at keeping storylines going, it has also hit a bump a few times as they’ve started revisiting old rivalries a bit too much now.

These rivalries should come to an end soon, and TakeOver: Tampa Bay would have been the perfect place to watch men like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano settle their differences once again and The Velveteen Dream chase the NXT Champion.

As it could become difficult for the brand to keep up these top rivalries for long, it would be great to have these men and women compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All to settle their rivalries while leaving a mark on the WWE Universe.

