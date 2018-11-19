5 reasons why RAW squashed SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series

Vishal Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 974 // 19 Nov 2018, 15:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW made a clean sweep over SmackDown LIVE

WWE Survivor Series 2018 is done and dusted, and it is safe to say that it was one of the most controversial shows in recent history. This is mostly due to the overall booking of the show.

Survivor Series saw the champions of RAW take on the champions of SmackDown LIVE and the best of RAW took on the best of SmackDown LIVE in a traditional Survivor Series classic 5-on-5 elimination match for brand supremacy.

The show did not feature many top stars like AJ Styles, Randy Orton, or even Becky Lynch, but what was more baffling was how the RAW brand squashed the SmackDown brand. All the champions of RAW defeated the champions of SmackDown LIVE, and SmackDown's only win came in the kickoff.

The kickoff show saw the Tag Team Survivor Series classic elimination match where The Usos were the sole survivors, and that was the only laugh SmackDown had in the entire show.

The score at the end of the show was RAW with 6 points and SmackDown with none. Here are 5 collective reasons why RAW squashed SmackDown at Survivor Series.

#1 To set up the WrestleMania 35 main event

Charlotte snapped and attacked Ronda Rousey

Ever since Ronda Rousey's debut in WWE, Charlotte Flair versus Ronda Rousey has been the dream match, and it is also a WrestleMania main-event calibre match. Ronda was scheduled to take on the SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, but due to injuries, Charlotte took her spot.

There were always rumours of Charlotte and Ronda main eventing WrestleMania 35, but this match hindered those chances, and there were speculations of Becky fighting 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' at WrestleMania 35.

The end of the match has put those speculations to bed, and it looks like Charlotte and Ronda are indeed going to face each other at the grandest stage of them all. 'The Queen' snapped, and attacked Rousey with kendo sticks and a steel chair, turning heel in the process. This sets up this feud beautifully.

1 / 5 NEXT