5 Reasons why Rey Mysterio shouldn't become the WWE Champion at Survivor Series 2019

WWE shouldn't make Rey Mysterio WWE Champion just about yet

Rey Mysterio is someone who needs no introduction to the average professional wrestling fan. Not only has he performed at the top of his game for well over two decades, but truthfully he's also stayed relevant in a prominent position for most of his career.

The male and female roster often wax eloquent about how Rey Mysterio has been an influence to them both as a performer and as an upstanding individual. And yet, I do not think that he should dethrone Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series to become WWE Champion.

And this comes not from a place of hate, but because of the five reasons that I have outlined in this very article for your reading pleasure. I invite you to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with me.

I would love to hear what you have to say about the topic.

#5 Will kill the mystique of The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar just took out all of his frustrations on Dio Maddin!#RAW



pic.twitter.com/G8Xb2RPHRf — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 5, 2019

Brock Lesnar has to be the most protected individual in WWE in the recent past at least, with how seldom the man actually loses. He gets paid a king's ransom, to just show up with a smile on his face and bounce around, while his advocate says a few words about him.

His matches rarely ever go too deep, and the fact that Seth Rollins picked up a clean victory over him made so much buzz because that is not an everyday occurrence at all. If Rey Mysterio, who's hardly been portrayed as someone who fells monsters were to pick up a win over Brock Lesnar, it would just diminish the mystique of The Beast.

Rey Mysterio is a top guy in the roster, but he's no Brock Lesnar. To be fair, nobody is.

