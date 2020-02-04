5 Reasons why Ricochet is Brock Lesnar's opponent at WWE Super ShowDown

Ricochet has the opportunity of a lifetime

Wait just a moment Drew McIntyre, you might not be facing The Beast at WrestleMania after all. There is a new No. 1 Contender that has jumped in line in front of the Scottish Psychopath, and his name is Ricochet.

The One and Only earned his opportunity Monday Night on Raw when he defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. He didn't get much time to celebrate, as he was promptly attacked by the WWE Champion as the show was going off the air.

Now let's be honest about something, there is absolutely zero chance that Ricochet is walking away from WWE Super ShowDown as the WWE Champion. The main event of WrestleMania, or at least one of the main events, will be Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.

Despite that, there are several reasons why this match up is taking place. Let's take a look at a few of them.

#1 Brock Lesnar needed to defend the Championship

It's been too long since The Best put the Title on the line.

I know Brock Lesnar is a part time WWE performer. I know he has a history of taking weeks, if not months, off at a time whether he's the Champion or not. He does what he wants, when he wants, to who he wants. I get it. I don't always like it, but it's part of his character and he plays that character well.

That said, this is WrestleMania season. This is the peak time to be a wrestling fan, and the WWE Championship should be defended in the ramp up to the biggest show of the year. I was absolutely stunned when it was announced that Lesnar would be on the card at the Royal Rumble, but the Title wasn't going to be on the line.

Brock may have been the MVP of the Rumble, but the WWE Championship was an afterthought that night. Not exactly a good look for the company's top belt.

The last time we saw Lesnar defend the Title was at Survivor Series against Rey Mysterio. The gap from November to April is way to big for the Championship to not be on the line at some point. Especially when your advocate constantly calls you the Reigning, DEFENDING, Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World.

