5 Reasons why Roman Reigns faced Randy Orton after SmackDown Live went off the air

Why was this match not telecast for fans on TV?

So, reports have come in that shortly after SmackDown Live and 205 Live were done this week, Randy Orton came out to the ring. He made a challenge to Roman Reigns and a brawl ensued between the two WWE veterans. The match was a no contest, and Roman Reigns' music brought the proceedings to a close. Why was this segment booked?

Let me try and make sense of the whole thing in the article that follows.

@SeanRossSapp What happened after #SDLive went off air. Randy Orton came out and challenged Roman Reigns to a match after the #205Live was done. The match with Orton 🆚 Reigns went to no contest when Orton jumped Reigns on his way to the ring. Orton is gonna feud with Reigns. pic.twitter.com/H5aWEOwgQR — Aries™️ 🌐🇲🇹 #EliteGamer™️🎮 (@MapleLeafsAries) April 17, 2019

#5 An indication of Reigns' next feud

"I Don't care what he has to say #SDLive is now The Big Dog's yard " @WWERomanReigns after superman punching Vince tonight pic.twitter.com/BqJunCwLaM — Roman-Reigns.Net (@RomanReignsNet) April 17, 2019

So, let's get the obvious one out of the way first. Randy Orton is certain to be Roman Reigns' next opponent and the two men must have brawled against one another as a way to get ready. Often two competitors are paired in dark matches to see if they have chemistry with each other before the big match is booked.

When Ric Flair came over to WWF in the 90s, him and Hulk Hogan worked a variety of House Show dark matches to gauge whether or not they had any sort of chemistry. And because they did not, the match never actually took place at WrestleMania VIII. So a dark match is a litmus test of sorts, conducted to see if the experiment will succeed or fail.

Flair and Hogan would have to wait till 1994, to wrestle on pay-per-view in WCW. Hopefully, this won't be the case with Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.

