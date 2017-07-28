5 reasons why Roman Reigns is underrated

WWE fans love to hate Roman Reigns, but here's why they're wrong.

@BOestriecher by Blake Oestriecher Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jul 2017, 23:58 IST

The Big Dog is a bonafide Superstar

Roman Reigns is WWE's most polarizing superstar this side of John Cena.

Since debuting as a member of The Shield in 2012, Reigns has accomplished quite a bit in a relatively short span, including three WWE Championship reigns and a Royal Rumble victory. Along with that success, however, he's gotten himself a fair share of haters, who can't stand how strongly he is pushed and who wonder why he seems to be "The Chosen One."

Reigns has been called everything from arrogant to boring to overrated, but there is plenty of evidence that suggests none of those things are true. "The Big Dog" isn't overrated by any means. In fact, he never was and never will be.

Here are five reasons why Roman Reigns is underrated, despite what critics might say.

#5 He doesn't control the booking

Reigns isn't on the creative team, is he?

What many Reigns haters seem to forget is that Reigns isn't in control of his own storylines, promos or actions of his character.

In other words, Reigns isn't booking everything that he does himself. Cena used to face the same criticism that "he never puts anyone over" or that "he buries other talents," when the reality is that Reigns, more than likely, has very little, if any, input into what his character does on TV.

So, to the fans who are blasting Reigns for being pushed too strongly or winning too many matches, congratulations: you've officially been worked. Labelling an on-screen performer "overrated" because of the material he's given to work with isn't an indictment on the performer himself like many think it is.

Rather, it's a criticism of those who are producing the material, and Reigns isn't doing that. Thus, is Reigns really overrated because he wins most of his matches and is booked strongly? No, he just has the support of WWE officials, who want to plaster his face all over the planet.