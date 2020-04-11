5 Reasons why Roman Reigns should turn heel in WWE

Roman Reigns has often been billed as the eternal babyface in WWE.

But is it a 'heel turn' that his gimmick is actually missing? Find out more.

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will WWE take this risk?

Roman Reigns is one of the most popular WWE Superstar's and has been established as the face of the company in the last few years. He has had an interesting run as the top guy of the promotion that has fetched him both love and criticism.

Reigns has been a babyface for a very long time and that has had its effects on his character and its overall perception. Turning him heel would be a bold move but it is an experiment that WWE must try with his gimmick. His Shield days might remind you of his work as a heel and he can surely pull that off as an individual.

At WrestleMania 36, Reigns was set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship match but he pulled out of the show as a precaution amidst the COVID-19 crisis. He is likely to return to SmackDown once the pandemic is over and when he does, he must come back as a heel. It seems impossible but it will be the right decision for his gimmick.

In this article, we will take a look at the five biggest reasons why Roman Reigns should turn heel in WWE. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns’ babyface run has been monotonous

Some things don't change but that shouldn't be the case with the 'Big Dog'

Except for his initial days on the main roster as a member of The Shield, Roman Reigns has always been a babyface in WWE. The fact that he has been dubbed as the face of the company for the latter part of the decade explains why the creatives are hesitant to make any changes in his character. Unfortunately for Reigns, that has resulted in a long, monotonous run as the ultimate ‘good guy’ of the company.

WWE have tried hard to establish his character as the benchmark in the promotion but that idea has backfired on more than one occasion. The ‘Big Dog’ is often engaged in similar feuds where he is called out by a heel, they feud for a few months, and then Reigns gets his huge win at one of the big four PPVs.

The repetition of similar storylines involving the former Universal Champion over the last few years has made his character predictable. He has definitely earned some credibility inside the ring but a heel turn might just be the thing that will help him explore his potential. Given his gimmick and a small portion of his past, it is fair to assume that Reigns will make for a good heel.

1 / 5 NEXT