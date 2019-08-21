5 reasons why Sami Zayn aligned with Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's WWE SmackDown Live

Sami Zayn aligned himself with Shinsuke Nakamura this week to attack The Miz.

Since capturing the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura has had one of the quietest reigns of all time. That changed last night though, as Nakamura aligned himself with Sami Zayn, who appeared on Miz TV thanks to the Wild Card rule.

During the segment, Zayn spoke about his frustrating loss to Cedric Alexander in the first round of the King of The Ring tournament and said he was going to start giving back to others, starting with the King of Strong Style.

When Miz tried to get some answers out of the Intercontinental Champion, Zayn accused the A-Lister of “not getting it." This further led to the Miz receiving a beatdown from the Champion.

This certainly has left fans scratching their heads over the partnership, and here are five reasons why Sami Zayn aligned with Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's WWE SmackDown Live:

#5 Because they are going to feud in the future

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura competed in the Japanese star's debut match at NXT TakeOver Dallas.

Yes, I know they only started working together on this week's show, but let's look at the possibility of a breakup between the two. One of WWE's most tried and tested tricks is the tag team breakup angle, and putting these two together could all be part of a plan for the pair to split and wrestle each other.

More knowledgeable fans will remember that these two have already faced off at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016, in what was Nakamura's first match in the company.

That match, which Nakamura won, was one of the best bouts of the year, so it's no wonder why WWE would want to replicate it on the main roster some time down the line.

