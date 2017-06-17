5 reasons why Sami Zayn deserves to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

It's Zayn's time to shine, and we tell you why.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2017, 17:02 IST

Every Underdog has his day, and Zayn’s time is right now

Sami Zayn never disappoints in the ring. One of the best workers in WWE, if not the world right now, Zayn made a name for himself wrestling in a mask in the indies, changing the face of NXT forever with his high-octane moves, and then making an impressive main roster debut as well.

However, with time, the sheen that coated Sami Zayn once, has faded and he has only become a shadow of his potential.

WWE has a chance to rescue this character and make him the star he is destined to be. WWE has a goldmine in Zayn, and this is his time to shine in all his golden glory.

We give you 5 reasons why Sami Zayn has to win the ‘Money in the Bank’ briefcase this weekend and eventually cash it in to get a huge babyface pop.

#5 Zayn’s constantly losing steam

Even underdogs need to win at some point

Sami Zayn has been on the main roster for well over a year, performing in stellar matches across the whole card. However, not only has he not won any gold in the whole duration that he's been around, he seems to be slipping down the ranks every week.

Before he becomes just another 'good hand’ in the roster (think Dolph Ziggler), Zayn needs a hurrah to be seen as a legitimate competitor. The Money in the Bank ladder match could be his big moment and his crowning glory after months of being booked to never break through the glass ceiling.

With the briefcase in his hand, Zayn’s future can be rewritten and can be seen in serious light again.